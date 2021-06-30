Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,336. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.