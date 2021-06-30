Esam Elashmawi Sells 21,809 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

