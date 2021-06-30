Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.020-$12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of ESS opened at $302.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.56. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.