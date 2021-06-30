Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.78.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

