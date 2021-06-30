Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,986 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. 249,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,228,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.