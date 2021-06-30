Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 248.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.