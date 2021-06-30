Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EEFT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,797. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

