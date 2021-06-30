Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

EVRI opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96. Everi has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

