Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,279 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $82,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

