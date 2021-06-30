Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $444,134.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

