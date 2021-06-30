Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $21.60. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Exelixis shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 19,616 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $68,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

