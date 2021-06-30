EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.60 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EXFO during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

