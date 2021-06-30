ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $95.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. 142,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,093. ExlService has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

