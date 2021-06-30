Expanse Hits Market Capitalization of $981,633.61 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Expanse has a market cap of $981,633.61 and $5,574.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.37 or 0.06145206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00169079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00628698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.