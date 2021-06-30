Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Matthew C. Moellering Sells 33,222 Shares

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

