Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.03. The company had a trading volume of 314,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.93. Facebook has a 1-year low of $218.47 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The company has a market cap of $986.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

