Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.95. 564,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.47 and a 52 week high of $358.14. The firm has a market cap of $989.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

