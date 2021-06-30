FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $299.86.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

