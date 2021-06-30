Family Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $803.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 175.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

