Family Management Corp Sells 12,523 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Family Management Corp trimmed its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RMI stock remained flat at $$23.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

