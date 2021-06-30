Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for about 1.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after buying an additional 477,362 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after buying an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Farfetch stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 102,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

