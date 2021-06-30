Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,189 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

