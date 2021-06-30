Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 489 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

