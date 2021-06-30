Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

