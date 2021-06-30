Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,799 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NiSource by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NiSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,362,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

