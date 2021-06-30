Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Financial Institutions by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Financial Institutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Financial Institutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

