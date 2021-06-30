Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,631 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

