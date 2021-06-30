Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 730 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.