Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 442.40 ($5.78). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 436.40 ($5.70), with a volume of 809,681 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

