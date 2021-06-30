FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

