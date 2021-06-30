Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 205.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 127,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

