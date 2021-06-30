Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.04. 36,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.