FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.61 million and $3.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000156 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 766,678,906 coins and its circulating supply is 335,175,200 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

