FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services, are positive. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Increased margin in cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, FireEye is hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. The pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches have put FireEye’s reputation at risk and can impact its business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FEYE. Barclays upped their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRV LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $31,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

