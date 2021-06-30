First Manhattan Co. Has $69.94 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $69,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. 220,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

