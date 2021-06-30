First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $310,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

