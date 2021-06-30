First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,937 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $152,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 220,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

