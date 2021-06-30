First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $43,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.71. 576,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,318. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.