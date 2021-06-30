First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 400 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,749. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 200.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 743,927 shares valued at $81,674,053. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

