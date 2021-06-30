First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The AES by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

