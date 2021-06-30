First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.28 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,701,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. 12,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.