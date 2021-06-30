First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $930,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.