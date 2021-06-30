First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,518 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449,602. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.