First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cree were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,414. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.