First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $9.08 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises 2.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Progressive by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Progressive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in The Progressive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 849,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. 46,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

