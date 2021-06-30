First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.41 Million in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 290,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. TimkenSteel accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of TMST stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 4,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,392. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

