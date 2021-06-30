First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

