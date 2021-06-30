First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 52.8% in June

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FEP opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000.

