First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

FPF opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.