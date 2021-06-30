First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
FPF opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.