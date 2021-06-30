First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MCEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

