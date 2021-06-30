First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
MCEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.
